Murphy rebuffs Republican healthcare proposal

By Laura Maloney, Spokeswoman on March 15, 2017 in Lead News, News, Politics & Elections · 4 Comments

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Monday released its projected cost and reach of the Republicans’ proposed replacement for the American Care Act. The CBO report made clear that that 24 million fewer people would be insured by 2026 and average premiums would increase by 15-20% for single policyholders in the individual market.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat, rebuked the plan and called for its rejection. Murphy is a member of the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee

“We now know that Washington Republicans’ plan will destroy America’s health care system to pay for huge tax breaks for people who are already rich,” said Murphy. “You will get worse coverage even though you’ll be paying thousands more a year. And 24 million Americans will have the insurance they count on ripped away from them — either because of a pre-existing health issue or because they can’t afford the huge bills coming their way. Passing this bill would be a huge mistake.”

Murphy said he’s sure he’ll see “some of my Republican colleagues beating up on the CBO, so let’s get some things straight. Keith Hall, the agency’s director, was hand-picked for this role by Congressional Republicans, led by now-Secretary Tom Price, precisely because they trusted him to keep politics out of his estimates. Rather than criticize Mr. Hall and his employees for doing the job they were hired to do, I hope my Republican colleagues use that energy working with Democrats to write a new health care bill that builds on the Affordable Care Act and lowers costs for families.”

Last week, Murphy blasted Congressional Republicans’ dangerous attempt to quickly force the replacement healthcare plan, which he and others have dubbed Trumpcare, through Congress without sufficient hearings, amendments, or debate. Murphy has repeatedly called on Congressional Republicans to stop their crusade to repeal the ACA and to work in a bipartisan way to improve the law.

Republicans dubbed the ACA Obamacare. Although it was intended as a pejorative, former President Barack Obama later came to embrace it.

Laura Maloney, Spokeswoman


  • fedup

    1) What healthcare plan does Senator Murphy have for himself and his family?

    2) Why does Senator Murphy think Obamacare is the solution?

    Is it the higher premiums?
    Is it the higher deductibles that, for most families make all medical expenses an out of pocket expense unless it’s a catastrophic event?
    Is it the lack of choice in plans?
    Is it the lack of choice in doctors?
    Is it the lack of competition in the marketplace?
    Is it because of the harm it’s done to the economy?
    Is it because employer plans now cover far less at greater cost to the employee?
    Is it because it’s a big government program?

    I’m not saying he has to support the plan being proposed, there is a lot not to like, but what exactly are the reasons Senator Murphy thinks Obamacare is working and is the solution if so many people have “coverage” but can’t afford to use it?

    Is that really worth defending or would you not better serve your constituents by proposing alternatives to the failing status quo?

  • LucasJackson3750

    Once again, it is not now and has never been the responsibility of the federal government to provide health insurance coverage for anyone. Please remove the idea from your heads that this is a federal government function. Remove the federal government’s intrusion and let a true free market system, complete with individual choice and responsibility, do what a free market system does best – competes for your hard earned dollars based upon your own individual, discerning choice – you decide, not the government! Watch as prices fall in order to attract your business.

    • fedup

      I agree but yet also see that the very best outcome one could hope for now, given the Republicans in DC are just as much of the problem as their Democrat counterparts, is to hope for a minimally intrusive program. The Repubs ran for 7 yrs on repeal and now nothing. That says it all.

