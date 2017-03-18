Murphy vows to fight against anti-Connecticut budget

After President Trump unveiled his outline for the Fiscal Year 2018 (FY18) budget, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, vowed to fight against the harmful proposed cuts.

“President Trump’s budget is an utter disaster for Connecticut” said Murphy. “The good news is that it’s so terrible that it’s likely dead on arrival.”

“A budget that devastates funding for medical research, transportation, and the heroin crisis would be awful for our state, and as a member of the Appropriations Committee, I’m going to work with Republicans to make sure this right-wing budget never becomes law,” Murphy said.

More money for defense is a positive, according to Murphy, but if you pay for it by gutting funding for job training and education then there will have no way to fill the defense jobs and the work will go overseas. He said he’s confident that :such a shortsighted approach” won’t survive scrutiny.

Trump’s budget outline includes a $54 billion increase in defense spending and a $54 billion cut for non-defense spending. Specifically, the proposal includes: