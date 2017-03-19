LETTER: CFE responds to Saddle Ridge project approval

To the Editor:

We understand how an irremediably flawed law has put Easton and dozens of other communities across the state in an untenable position.

What we don’t quite understand is why our own zoning commission has ignored an extenuating factor in this instance: Intensive housing developments such as this put the watershed at risk and ultimately public health as well.

All manner of so-called “safety nets” or “conditions” can’t begin to redress this blunt fact nor prevent similar developments in the future.

Easton does indeed have a unique mandate in protecting a vital public and natural resource, and CFE will remain vigilant in defending that mandate.

Verne Gay