LETTER: Suggests alternate media sources for news

To the Editor:

A great deal of “news” is generated by Mainstream Media (MSM) reporting on polls. Reports about President Trump’s low approval rating have been unceasing. MSM reported on it repeatedly just as they reported — for 17 months — that he could never ever win the nomination for presidency.

They punctuated that refrain with “He’s really done it now. His candidacy is over.” and there’s “no road to 270 for Donald Trump.”

Don’t you wonder at the hutzpah of people who were wrong for so long continuing unabashed down the same road? With no explanation of how they got it so dramatically wrong, why would a thoughtful person take seriously what polls show or what the MSM says about Russia or the executive order on immigration or abortion or protest marches or anything else?

Lack of objectivity and deliberate bias in the MSM was documented in three excellent books early in this century: Hoodwinking the Nation by Julian Simon (1999), Coloring the News by William McGowan (2001), and Bias by Bernard Goldberg (2002).

During 2002-03 New York Times reporter Jayson Blair published over 30 fraudulent articles before his editorial supervisors at the gray lady took note. Little has changed. A meticulous new study by the Media Research Center found that 88% of broadcast news coverage of President Trump and his team during the first 30 days of office was hostile — not just negative, but hostile. So much for objective reporting.

Fortunately, MSM outlets are not our only options. In addition to live coverage of White House press conferences, congressional hearings and other important events on YouTube and C-Span, there are scores of independent news sources. One particularly interesting one is JustFactsDaily.com, but seek out your own alternatives and supplements. We must all search for truth. We rely on the MSM at our own risk.

Sherry L. Harris

Ridgeway Road