School board ponders cost-cutting measures

Several budget-trimming measures dominated the agenda at the Easton Board of Education’s March meeting at Helen Keller Middle School.

Two key cost-saving measures come on the heels of the board’s proposed 1.1% requested increase for 2017-18. They include switching the town to a two-tier bus transportation schedule and hiring a new assistant principal on an 11-month job schedule, instead of a full year.

These measures come in advance of proposed cuts in aid to local districts from the state, the largest of which would involve Easton paying the tab for one-third of teachers’ pensions. The Easton Board of Finance asked all town departments to create contingency budgets in the event the state proposals are adopted.

“This is a very unusual year,” said Jeffrey Parker, who is now in his fourth year as chairman of the Easton Board of Education. “We’ve always been fiscally prudent, but the governor’s proposals have put us in an unexpected and difficult position.”

Under its proposed budget, the 1.1% increase represents a boost in spending of approximately $173,000. The two-tiered busing proposal would shave $70,000 from that amount.

Currently, Easton’s school buses run on a three-tier schedule — one tier for elementary students, one for middle school and one for high school. Under the two-tier proposal, the elementary and middle-school runs would be combined.

More clusters, fewer stops

In addition, on both runs the school district plans to implement more “clustered” stops — essentially, traditional bus stops in lieu of every student being picked up at the end or his or her driveway. The one exception would be kindergarten and first grade students, who are required by state law to have driveway pickup.

Because Easton is a lightly developed, far-flung town, bus rides can be long. The longest bus ride is 47 minutes, based on driver calculations as well as research Parker has conducted with his own car and GPS. The school board will take care to limit long rides, he said, but it’s likely that some elementary/middle school bus runs could go over the 50-minute mark. By state law, no child can spend longer than 60 minutes on a school bus.

“Easton had two-tier busing for many years, well into the 1990s,” said Parker. “I’ve spoken with lots of parents whose children went through Easton schools during that period and everything worked fine.”

Besides length of travel, some parents have objected to the prospect of second graders boarding the same bus with possibly unsavory eighth graders. Parker noted that all town buses now have cameras on board — and children know that they can no longer misbehave with anonymity. That has led to a decrease in disruptive behavior.

The longer bus rides — and greater number of students — will make clustered bus stops a necessity for second through eighth grade, Parker said. Currently, Easton has very few such bus stops.

Several parents at the March 16 meeting bemoaned Easton’s lack of sidewalks, and this is being taken into consideration. Parker noted the abundance of short cul-de-sac streets in Easton for which a bus currently stops at every house. Under the clustering proposal, the students would all meet at one common area, such as at the bottom of the cul-de-sac.

Parker also plans to make wider use of the transportation department’s opt-in/opt-out system. “A lot of Easton children don’t ride the bus — their parents drive them to school,” he said. “But most don’t opt out because their parents wrongly think they’ll be unable to ride the bus on that one day in 100 when they need to. We’ve always had a policy where a parent can notify us the day before that their child needs to take the bus, but I don’t think it’s been particularly well advertised.”

Administrative perspective

Earlier in the month, the Board of Education voted 5-1 to approve hiring a new assistant principal at Keller on an 11-month schedule. This move was prompted by the resignation of Kathy Burke.

Burke has been at the school since August 2011. She is leaving to take a new position in the Amity Regional School District in Orange/Woodbridge/Bethany.

The board expects to save approximately $20,000 to $23,000 from the move, Parker said. That comes from the savings of one month’s pay as well as savings in paid time off, he said.

Parker said that at 1.1%, the school board’s proposed budget increase is completely in line with recent years. At the same time, labor contracts stipulate an average salary increase of 2.66%. “Salaries and benefits account for 70% of our budget, so there isn’t a lot of room to move around in terms of trimming,” he said.

He also said that the $70,000 amount that two-tiered busing would save from next year’s budget represents the average teacher’s salary in the town. “If we have a choice between two-tiered busing or cutting a teacher, it’s clear to me that two-tiered busing would be preferable.”