LETTER: World’s most precious commodity will become scarcer

To the Editor:

Congratulations to the Easton Planning and Zoning Board for finally getting the job done and the Saddle Ridge project approved. It took years and several hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars, and the winners are celebrating. Bucky Stone and Bob Carlson can finally sell the land rights and repay their backers; Ira Bloom (P&Z’s attorney) can take his wife on a round-the-world vacation; and Aquarion can raise its rates on a commodity that will become even scarcer — our water.

Pipes along the Merritt Parkway pump water down county to mitigate the drought. The world is wringing its hands over the stresses of water accessibility. We, in Easton, thumb our noses and take for granted our clean water supply is endless. Those paying attention know this is not the case, as water is emerging as the world’s most precious commodity.

Generations before us recognized the importance of protecting our natural resources by establishing land rights, zoning laws and a development approval protocol that supported this infrastructure. Today, true stewardship has lost its way to commerce and greed that, I know sometime in the near future, will come back to haunt us.

Now that our zoning board has opened the zipper to land development it’s just a matter of time before we see that “quaint village center” on the Lisi property near the Village Store, a Masonic home for the elderly on Sport Hill not far from the fire house, and a new Easton that resembles all of the other Fairfield County towns.

Citizens for Easton is to be commended for their long, hard fight to keep our land and water supply clean. The courts agreed with them, but the forces at play were too great to defeat. Please pay attention to bills pending in Hartford that will restrict affordable housing developments in the watershed (Bill #6606). It’s too late for us, but not for other such communities.

Beverlee Dacey

Redding Road