Paul Nelson Band coming to Acoustic March 31

An evening of smoking hot rock and blues with Grammy award winner Paul Nelson is coming to the Acoustic in Bridgeport on Friday, March 31 from 7 to 11:30 p.m.

Nelson, guitar protégé to legendary rock/blues icon Johnny Winter, is recognized in his own right as a top guitarist.

Winter found solace among the trees at his home in Easton when he wasn’t on the road. His wife, Susan Warburg Winter, still lives in Easton.

Nelson has performed and recorded along side an array of top artists such as Eric Clapton, Slash, Billy Gibbons, Ben Harper, Vince Gill, Warren Haynes, Derek Trucks, Joe Bonamassa and Joe Walsh to name a few.

Nelson, along with Winter, earned Grammy Awards for “Best Blues Album” and #1 on the Billboard Blues Charts.

Nelson has continued his musical passion with the formation of the Paul Nelson Band, making the next step in his evolution. Nelson’s latest project, “Badass Gene…ration” on Sony Records still maintains an unmistakable connection to the blues.

It also finds the guitarist showing his other musical dimensions, from hard-edge rock and blues to acoustic-driven singer-songwriter fare.

Advanced tickets are on sale at paulnelsonband.bpt.me

The Acoustic is located at 2926 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport. Information is at http://www.theacoustic.rocks/shows/2017/3/31/the-paul-nelson-band or 203-335-3655.