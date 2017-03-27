LETTER: Development may be inevitable

To the Editor:

The teeth gnashing has begun in earnest now that P&Z has approved, conditionally, the Saddle Ridge development. Forty eight new homes in a small town isn’t generally news, but Easton is a special animal where all development, no matter how small, is treated with suspicion. Is this an attempt by developers to break zoning? Will this kill the water supply for all of Fairfield County? Will property values be destroyed? (Yes, someone is really asserting that brand new homes will kill property values for older homes)

It’s time for Easton to come to grips with the fact that our revenue needs are increasing through no fault of our own. Increasing school mandates, decreased state funding and crumbling bridges that require repair are all affecting our bottom line. The town is doing its part by constantly running a shoestring budget, cutting teachers and services and keeping spending down to a minimum. But it’s not enough, and we are in a perfect storm of expenditures right now.

How do we make up the difference? There are only two choices: Grow our tax base or raise property taxes. For those who are adamant about stopping every development idea being proposed at the moment (Staples bus depot, Saddle Ridge, South Park divestiture, etc…), please take a moment and imagine your tax bill increasing by 50% or more.

Stings a bit, doesn’t it? But that’s what will have to happen if we keep our town the size it is now forever. Our residents will grow older and take advantage of senior tax credits, further reducing our revenue. Our homes will grow older and less valuable. We will lose Helen Keller Middle School as the number of children in town decreases.

Or, we can put aside the reactionary dreams of yesterday and control the inevitable growth that must occur with the full knowledge that it is not a straight line from allowing a small commercial district or a new housing development to a Walmart opening up on Center Road.

Jamie Weinstein

Soundview Drive