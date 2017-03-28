Easton residents debate modest budget rise

The Easton Board of Finance heard the gamut of fiscal viewpoints on March 27 in a spirited hearing on the 2017-18 budget that stretched late into the night.

About one-third of the hearing’s attendees were parents of children in Easton schools. Despite assurances from both budget and education officials, they voiced widespread concern that this year’s tiny school budget increase made the prospect of program cuts and larger classroom sizes more likely in the future.

At the meeting’s outset, Board of Finance Chairman Matt Gachi said this year’s budget process was actually “a tale of two budgets.” With requests from all town departments, the proposed 2017-18 budget would go up a modest .17%. The larger and as yet unknown impact, however, will come later in the year when the state of Connecticut, in its own cost-cutting move, is expected to transfer some hefty expenditures to every town, including Easton.

“In most budget years, that .17% increase would be pretty palatable for the town of Easton,” said Gachi. “As it currently stands the state budget would put an additional $1.7-million burden on our town.”

On Feb. 3, Gov. Dannel Malloy proposed that municipalities pay one-third the cost of the statewide teachers’ retirement fund. “As a result, we would receive a new bill for almost $1.3 million,” said Gachi. “In addition, Easton’s schools would lose about $163,400 in Educational Cost Sharing grants.”

The town would be forced to make up the difference, along with smaller cuts to other areas. Though he expects the final tab to be less severe than the original proposal, Gachi said the town is bracing for a major impact nonetheless. The proposed budget will go before Easton voters in a May 3 referendum.

Taxing matters

Of note, capital requests in the budget are down a sizable 27%, to the tune of $709,000. Planned expenditures that escaped the budget knife include a new dump truck for the Public Works Department, an engine replacement for the Easton Fire Department and several new police vehicles.

Complicating the situation, the town’s grand list of properties is down 4.5% this year, following the most recent revaluation of residential and commercial properties. In order to meet the requirements of what is essentially a flat budget, the mill rate will need to be raised by 4.7%, Gachi said.

“You would pay the same property tax, hypothetically, as last year, but the mill rate would be higher,” he said. Gachi cautioned residents to take a look at their revised revaluations. Those whose properties went down in value at a percentage greater than the town average of 4.5% are still likely to see a smaller tax bill. The reverse would be true for those whose property values went down by smaller percentage points and for those whose property values went up.

This doesn’t take into account the impact of the state’s budget transfers, he said. “With the state’s proposals factored into the budget, taxes would go up 5.19%,” he said.

Educational views

Educational expenses account for more than two-thirds of Easton’s total budget, so presentations by Easton Board of Education Chairman Jeff Parker and Region 9 Board of Education Chairman Vance Hancock attracted a good deal of attention from those present.

Parker’s budget, in particular, reflected that concern for budget sensitivity: If the budget passes, the allotment for Easton’s schools will go up 1.1%. This will happen despite an anticipated rise in human resources costs of 2.66%, as contract negotiations are scheduled to take place this summer for teachers, administrators and custodians.

One proposed change that is being put on the “back burner,” Parker said, is two-tiered busing, because it requires discussion with labor representatives. He expects to bring up the subject this summer during labor negotiations. “But it is not a viable option for the 2017-18 school year,” he said.

Parker had other good news to share: Easton students scored third statewide in English and math among schools in its district classification. Considering the current financial situation and cuts from the state, Parker said, Easton is in excellent shape.

“There are dozens of school districts in the state that are looking at much higher education budget increases for next year than we are,” Parker said.

The Region 9 board is responsible for Joel Barlow High School, which serves Easton and Redding residents. Hancock noted that the Region 9 budget is completely separate from Easton’s, and its proposed budget increase for 2017-18 is 2.18%. Easton’s share would rise .67%. The hearing on that budget will take place on Monday, April 3.

Besides the proposed budget changes from Hartford, both the Easton board and the Region 9 board recently received adverse news from a more local source: Bridgeport. The Bridgeport Board of Education intends to bill area municipalities for children attending the three regional magnet schools in the city, to the tune of almost $3,000 per student. Currently, six Easton students attend those magnet schools.

School spirit

Most of the school parents who attended the meeting praised the local schools — while several were a bit critical of the two boards of education for being a bit too heavy-handed with the budget knife.

“Easton is No. 34 in the state for what we spend per child, but we are No. 3 for children being successful [on the statewide proficiency exam],” said Easton resident Alyssa Kolesar. “That’s a huge accomplishment.”

Wedgewood Road resident Pat Keene was one who thought the budget was too spare, noting that the 2017-18 proposed budget includes one fewer discrete math teacher at the middle school level. “Cutting paras and cutting discrete math concerns me,” Keene said. “The schools here are the greatest thing that we have.”

School board member Jennie Chieda also said she thought the budget was nearing the austerity mark. She said the town needs to preserve what makes Easton schools special — in particular, lower classroom sizes and individual attention to students of every achievement level.

Chieda said the requested increase “is not what I wanted the budget to be, and I hope it doesn’t go any lower.”

Some skepticism

Black Rock Turnpike resident Dave Buchanan questioned how the state’s pension bill to Easton was calculated. “Do you feel the calculation was accurate?” he asked Parker.

Parker said it is extremely difficult to calculate each municipality’s pension responsibility, given that most educators do not spend their entire careers in the same district. Most, in fact, will work for at least two over the span of a career.

“We have been given a number that the state says is right,” Parker noted. “Yet any calculation that gives us a bill for $1.3 million is not going to go down easily.”

Ann Manusky of Morning Glory Drive criticized the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) achievement test that is administered statewide and noted that parents have the ability to “opt out.”

Dori Wollen, who chairs Easton’s Conservation Commission, sought clarification on a recent police department proposal to cut the animal shelter budget, with no feeding between Friday night and Monday morning. In response, Easton police Chief Tim Shaw pointed out that a police officer would visit the shelter on the weekends to feed the animals.

Redding Road resident Gowan Dacey suggested that in response to Bridgeport’s magnet school bill, Easton bill Bridgeport for the 17 Bridgeport students who attend Easton schools under the statewide “open choice” program. He also suggested not replacing the assistant principal at Helen Keller Middle School.

The incumbent in that position is leaving the district at the end of the school year for another opportunity, and such a move would cut costs more than the proposed replacement of an individual on an 11-month schedule.

Enrollment at the middle school would have to go much farther south of 300 to cut down on administrative workloads there, Parker said. “There is a lot more required of administrators now [than in the past],” he said. This includes, for example, more frequent teacher evaluations. “You’ve got to have people at the school who know how to do those things.”

In response to Hancock’s presentation, Dacey also noted that with fewer than 1,000 students and a proposed budget of $23.8 million, Region 9 will spend roughly $27,188 per student in the upcoming year.

Todd Pajonas, vice president of the library board of trustees, noted that each department in town was asked to prepare a contingency budget that trimmed 5% and 10% from its request. “If every department gives you that 10%, will that fill the gap?” he asked.

“Part of what we’re doing tonight is to hear from you, the public, about what you feel are priorities,” said board member Andy Kachele. “There’s no department that we are targeting more than any other department.”

Pajonas then asked if any department would be asked to trim in excess of the 10% mark.

“No,” said Gachi. Once the Board of Finance — and the town as a whole — sees the state’s final proposal of bills and cuts, officials will be able to better alert the public to their impact on the upcoming year’s townwide budget.