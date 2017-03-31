LETTER: Preserving what we have will deliver best results

To the Editor:

The usefulness of growing the tax base to offset taxes, as Jamie Weinstein recommends, may depend on how long you plan on being here and your values, if it can be done at all in a town with so much watershed.

I would be all for it, providing it can be done without threatening the public drinking water watershed, extending any sewer, water or gas lines into the watershed, impacting the capacities of any existing wells, adding any new traffic lights or control measures, widening, leveling or straightening any roads, increasing motor vehicle incident statistics, harming any endangered or threatened species, further illuminating the night sky, setting a precedent for other revenue negative development, precluding more local agriculture, favoring one landowner over another, aggrieving one neighborhood as opposed to another, increasing burdens on town government or services, increasing town legal fees, lowering our bond rating or breaking zoning.

I do not believe we will be able to build our way to a low-tax, high-quality-of-life town. Preserving what we have will deliver the best long term results, and preserving our zoning regulations is essential to that effort.

Contrary to Weinstein’s assertion, aging residents are an asset to the town, not an undesirable element to be lamented, and the age of any particular privately owned housing stock should be of little concern to town officials in the proper performance of their duties.

I consider what I get for my tax dollars an excellent value, and I am grateful to all the people who, over many years, helped to make and keep Easton the beautiful little town that it is.

We are all blessed equally with what the earth provides, the difference lies in the degree to which it is appreciated.

Happy spring everyone!

Dan Magner