LETTER: Letter inaccurately stated that development is good for Easton

To the Editor:

Last week the Courier featured a letter from a member of the Easton Conservation Commission. It was disappointing to read that the focus of the letter did not lament the fact that the developer refused to apply to the Conservation Commission giving them a chance to review the impact on the wetlands and watercourses of the town.

Instead it was a letter inaccurately stating that development is good and necessary for Easton. The town chooses how to spend its money. Is it always fiscally responsible? I think not. Yes, it is true that development would increase our tax base; however, the expenditures associated with that tax base will grow at a much faster pace.

The average cost to educate a child in Easton through high school is approximately $20,000 per year. The taxes on an average home is in the $12,000 range. Do the math.

On the other hand, seniors are largely revenue-positive contributors. Education accounts for approximately 70% of the town’s spending, none of which is spent on seniors despite paltry tax credits.

Make sure your facts are correct before you support the ideas that promoting development and breaking zoning are good for our town.

Don Wainright