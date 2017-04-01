Easton Courier

LETTER: Letter inaccurately stated that development is good for Easton

April 1, 2017

To the Editor:

Last week the Courier featured a letter from a member of the Easton Conservation Commission. It was disappointing to read that the focus of the letter did not lament the fact that the developer refused to apply to the Conservation Commission giving them a chance to review the impact on the wetlands and watercourses of the town.  

Instead it was a letter inaccurately stating that development is good and necessary for Easton. The town chooses how to spend its money. Is it always fiscally responsible? I think not. Yes, it is true that development would increase our tax base; however, the expenditures associated with that tax base will grow at a much faster pace.  

The average cost to educate a child in Easton through high school is approximately $20,000 per year. The taxes on an average home is in the $12,000 range. Do the math.  

On the other hand, seniors are largely revenue-positive contributors. Education accounts for approximately 70% of the town’s spending, none of which is spent on seniors despite paltry tax credits.

Make sure your facts are correct before you support the ideas that promoting development and breaking zoning are good for our town.

Don Wainright

Vista Drive

  • Jamie Weinstein

    A couple of points:
    A. I am an alternate member of the Conservation Commission but I cannot speak for the commission as a whole. The Commission is already on record, I believe, that we would have preferred the amended Saddle Ridge application come before the commission again but that decision has been taken out of our hands.

    B. The $20,000 cost per pupil figure that you quoted is roughly accurate but that number is an average spread out over the cost of the entire school infrastructure. It doesn’t mean that for every additional child we add to the school it costs $20,000. I know this because the school budget in the last 5 years has gotten increasingly more expensive while we’ve had increasingly fewer students enrolled. Number of students is a cost driver but not as big a cost driver as state mandates, union contracted salary increases and infrastructure upgrades.

    Besides for which, having fewer students in the town is a huge negative for property values if it forces us to close Helen Keller. There is a fine line between too many students and too few, but better to err on the side of too many if we want this town to be vibrant and attract home buyers. The schools are our number one draw for new buyers, bar none.

    C. Nowhere in my letter did I even insinuate that I am against seniors being in the town! This point, echoed in another letter as well, is a personal affront. On the contrary, I would love to see senior housing developed in town if we could find the room for it, but at the moment that’s not viable. I was merely stating that there are downward pressures on our revenue in multiple forms, of which senior tax credits are one. I wasn’t saying that’s a negative, merely that in order to keep those tax credits that we necessarily have to make up the revenue from somewhere else.

    D. Finally, I want to stress that I am not *pro-development* in that I am not actively looking for development projects to bring to Easton. I am a realist, however, and it seems clear to me that Saddle Ridge is going to go forward whether we want it or not. It is inevitable and the sooner we as a town get in front of these projects, the better we will be able to control the outcome.

