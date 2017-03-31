Easton shelter will continue to be staffed on weekends

Police Chief Tim Shaw clarified a misunderstanding about feeding the animals at the Easton Animal Shelter on weekends under a proposed austerity budget contingency for 2017-18.

He wants to assure the community that even if weekend staffing hours were eliminated, which is no longer a proposed option, the animals would still be fed. Officers on duty in the area would feed them, he said.

During one of the Board of Finance meetings on the upcoming budget, Chairman Matt Gachi asked about the police department’s contingency planning, which involves planning for budget cuts of both 5% and 10%.

A huge state budget deficit, which is being shifted in part to the towns, is causing deep anxiety among all of the wealthier towns as they hammer out their budgets for the next fiscal year.

Shaw said that under a 5% or 10% contingency, the police department would probably have to cut hours at the animal shelter, in particular, it would need to close on weekends.

This would entail feeding the dogs, cats and other animals “really well” on Friday so they could wait until the following Monday morning for their next meal, he said. But he quickly revised that statement to say that a police officer would visit the shelter on the weekends to feed the animals; by no means would the animals go unfed over the weekend.

Under the current proposed scenario, part-time weekend staffing hours at the shelter would be reduced from six to four hours a day to get the budget to a zero increase, Shaw said.

“Someone will be at the animal control shelter seven days a week as always has been the case,” he said. “It was never our intention to close on the weekends, but if we had to, officers in the area would feed the animals.”

Shaw said officers always have access if someone can’t make it there.

“We have plans in place,” he said.