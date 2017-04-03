Police cars from six towns to enforce traffic laws

Residents can expect to see police cars from neighboring towns enforcing traffic laws on Easton roads through the newly formed Fairfield County Traffic Unit.

Likewise residents in the five five other towns and cities in the pact will see police cruisers from the surrounding towns on their streets and roads.

The Bridgeport, Fairfield, Trumbull, Easton, Stratford and Monroe police departments entered into an agreement for the purpose of allowing the agencies to work in a coordinated way to reduce car crashes and improve traffic safety.

“A lot of complaints we receive are traffic-related,” Easton Police Chief Tim Shaw said. “Having another tool in our belt is a positive. Cars from other town and cities will be in Easton for the safety of the community.”

The partner police departments will work in concert to enhance the safety of their communities by sharing resources, participating in training opportunities and improving communications that cross over jurisdictional lines, Shaw said.

“If any of the towns do seat belt, speed, DUI or any motor vehicle enforcement initiatives we decide on, the six towns will get together to help the town requesting it,” Shaw said.

He described the unit as “a great collaboration between the towns to share resources.”