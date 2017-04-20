Beatles tribute The Penny Lane Band benefit concert

On Saturday April 29, at 7 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., in Trumbull will be hosting a benefit concert in support of local food pantries/ministries.

The concert will feature The Penny Lane Band, one of Connecticut’s premier Beatles tribute bands. Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors/teens, and $5 for children under the age of 12.

Tickets can be purchased either in advance by calling 203-878-7508 or at the door the day of the show. Any and all food donations will also be appreciated and accepted.