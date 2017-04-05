Agreement may be near in log processing case

The Planning and Zoning Commission on March 27 briefly discussed the pending cease-and desist order against a Norton Road resident to stop alleged commercial-type log processing and storage activities on his residential property.

An agreement may be near between the town and Nathan Brito, owner of 33 Norton Road. Due to ongoing discussions with Brito’s attorney, P&Z Chairman Robert Maquat told his colleagues, Brito dropped his Zoning Board of Appeals challenge of the P&Z’s cease-and-desist order.

“I think we have the makings of a reasonable agreement,” Maquat said.

The cease-and-desist order is partly based on a formal agreement between the P&Z and Brito in 2012 to resolve issues that came up a few years ago. Last December, the commission concluded Brito wasn’t living up to his end of the deal and issued the new violation notice.

Brito, who operates a Norwalk-based landscaping company, has denied he is breaking the agreement.

A new agreement could potentially be slightly less restrictive when it comes to Brito’s ability to use a second accessway to his property but still prohibit excess commercial vehicles and equipment storage as well as firewood preparation other than for wood burned on his property.

Maquat said “some relief” on the strict accessway restrictions may make sense.

A few P&Z members, however, questioned why the commission would enter into a new agreement rather than push to enforce the existing one. “He’s violating the agreement,” said Robert DeVellis, noting that three neighbors now have raised concerns about Brito’s activities.

Maquat said a resolution acceptable to P&Z members will be reached. “We’ll make sure he abides by the zoning regulations. … We’ll get there. I’m confident,” Maquat said.