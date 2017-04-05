Barlow students honored for arts achievement

Several Joel Barlow High School students have been honored by the PTSA and Connecticut PTA for achievement in the 2017 National PTA Reflections arts in education program.

Madalyn Migliorino’s dance choreography, titled “Though Water May Bend Light,” has been recognized with first-place awards for Dance Choreography at Barlow and the state of Connecticut.

Elena Bosak’s artwork, titled “To Be Continued …” has been recognized with a first-place award for visual arts at Barlow and a second-place award by the state. Olivia Chioffi’s story titled “Beyond Baked Apples” won first place at Barlow for literature, and Sara Adriani’s photo titled “My Exposure en Pointe” was awarded first place at Barlow for photography.

The following students were awarded Honorable Mention for their submissions: Sean Rego’s photo titled “Peaceful Reflection,” Eva Fenningdorf’s story titled “The Power of Perseverance,” Nathan Fenningdorf’s story titled “My Story,” and Jamie Ralsky’s painting titled “Stones in a Sunrise.” These awards honor imagination, creativity and interpretation of the theme “What Is Your Story?”

The National PTA Reflections program encourages students of all ages and abilities to explore and be involved in the arts. Through the program, National PTA, JBHS PTSA and PTAs across the country urge students in preschool through grade 12 to create and submit original works of art in the medium of their choice — dance choreography, film production, literature, music composition, photography, and visual arts — reflecting on a specific theme.

There also is a special artist division option for students with disabilities to ensure that all students have the opportunity to participate in the program. Students are recognized each year for their artistic ingenuity to bring the theme to life in a way that is personal and meaningful.

The students were honored at a breakfast at Barlow on March 31. For more information about the program, visit PTA.org/Reflections.