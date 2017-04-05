Easton Courier

Slow return of subdivision bond draws complaint

By Brad Durrell on April 5, 2017 in Lead News, News, Town Government · 1 Comments

P&Z Chairman Robert Maquat. — Brad Durrell photo

A family representative of an Easton couple spoke to the P&Z about a long wait for the return of a subdivision bond on Ridgeway Road.

Lisa Sam, who said she was speaking on behalf of her elderly parents, Frank and Kathy Minardi, said almost $17,000 still is being held by the town.

Sam said the family has been “working diligently with Mr. Nagy [the town engineer],” and the P&Z voted last November to release the remaining funds after she’d completed some work as requested by Nagy, town public works director. Final work included landscaping and grass seeding last summer, and more recently providing a detailed map used in land-use records.

But her parents still haven’t received the funds.

Sam complained Nagy has not responded to recent inquiries, calling that “disrespectful.”

P&Z Chairman Robert Maquat thanked Sam for bringing the matter to the P&Z’s attention. He said he would contact Nagy on the matter.

Nagy, reached later, said the good news is that the bond funds should be released soon following a final inspection of the site in February. “It’s almost good to go,” he said April 3.

He’s been working with the family to “correct” some issues with the required subdivision work. “It’s been challenging,” Nagy said.

The four-lot subdivision’s original bond was $105,000, covering such work as public water hookups, the common driveway, drainage upgrades, and roadside tree planting. Most of the bond was previously returned.

Bonds are required to guarantee that work that impacts the town is done correctly and completed. The funds then are returned — or released — to those who paid them.

The Minardis’ original subdivision was approved in 2009. Ridgeway is a short road off Sport Hill Road near the intersection with Beers Road.

  • fedup

    Untimely returns of bonds seems to be a consistent theme reported in the paper. A few years back there was a lot of reportage regarding a significant number of driveway bonds that where never released back. Be nice to know where does that issue stand now? Have all the “old” bonds been returned?

