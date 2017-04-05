Despite an early four lead the Joel Barlow High varsity softball team lost 8-6 to host New Canaan in the season opener on Monday, April 3.

The Falcons scored four runs in the top of the first inning and later led 51 after two and a half innings before the Rams scored two more in the bottom of the third and three more in the fourth to take the lead for good.

Down 85 after six innings, Barlow scored its last run in the top of the seventh.

Brian Marcelino had three hits for Barlow, including a home run and a double. she also drove in two runs and scored three.

Taylor Macchia had two hits, an RBI and a double.

Claire McCann took the loss in the circle, pitching four innings with six hits five earned runs, eight hits, five strikeouts and four walks. Caitlin Colangelo threw two innings with two earned runs, three hits, three strikeouts and a walk.