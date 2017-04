Austin Houser goes up for a kill during a Joel Barlow High boys volleyball match on Monday, April 3. Posting its second straight sweep, Barlow shut out Masuk 3-0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-17). Barlow was led at the net by Matt Cruz, who had eight kills. Matt Matejka had seven, while Anthony Rizzo and Reed Wilkerson had five apiece. Houser led Barlow with 30 assists.