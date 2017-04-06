Easton Courier

‘Quaint village center’ concept gathers steam in Easton

By Brad Durrell on April 6, 2017 in Business, Community, Lead News, News, Town Government · 2 Comments

The Planning and Zoning Commission continues to contemplate how much land might be included in a possible town center district where Sport Hill Road meets Center and Banks roads.

“Do people get fearful if it’s too big?” asked P&Z Chairman Robert Maquat.

The designated area — perhaps to be called a Town Center Overlay — would have some similarities with a concept suggested in Easton’s 2006 Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD).

The goal is to better control future development in a part of town that already has a retail store, gas station, large farm stand, and animal farm. “Let’s get ahead of it with a planning tool,” said Maquat, pointing out that commercial activities already are happening “piecemeal.”

The 2006 POCD highlighted a potential 28-acre tract that included the Easton Village Store, part of Silverman’s Farm (on both sides of the road), and the EMS building, firehouse and green. The proposed tract didn’t go as far south as Old Oak Road, covering much more land north of the triangular-shaped green than south of it.

Maquat said when people think of a “quaint village center,” a 28-acre area may be “too much to swallow.” He noted some of this land can never be developed anyway, such as the firehouse property and green.

Land Use Director John Hayes said the 28-acre tract identified in the 2006 POCD “is the natural planning area” surrounding the green.

Maquat said perhaps fewer acres within the 28-acre tract could be designated for potential development activity.

Voting member Ross Ogden said the idea to “narrow it down” seemed logical. He also wants  the Town Center Overlay wording to be specific on what might and might not be allowed.

“You have to give as much structure to it as possible,” said Ogden, or the concept would be open to “wild interpretations.”

Member Robert DeVellis said the P&Z has an obligation “to elevate these kinds of thoughts to the town” without necessarily endorsing them. Public input on the concept will be sought at hearings on both the new POCD and zoning regulations rewrite.

The P&Z is not looking to create a normal commercial zone in Easton, but to perhaps carve out an area where designated commercial-type activities — such as an art gallery, antiques store, yoga studio, attorney’s or doctor’s office — might be allowed. The district likely would have architectural standards and density limits, and would have to be consistent with the town’s “distinctive character and landscape.”

An overlay is a zoning tool for imposing certain rules in locations without changing the existing — or underlying — zone. Easton has no commercial zoning, and all existing non-farm retail operations predate the enactment of zoning in some form.

The P&Z has dropped the idea of creating similar village centers elsewhere in town, such as where Greiser’s Store and the Olde Bluebird Inn are located.

The new POCD, to be completed in the coming months, likely will suggest having a more formal, pedestrian-friendly town center where the community could gather. The POCD is updated every 10 years.

The proposed new zoning regulations, also to be completed soon, should include more details on a possible Town Center Overlay area.

Town Green Center in Easton's 2006 Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD).

  • fedup

    If the proposed “quaint” village center will not generate any significant revenues for the town then why continue to keep pushing a proposal no one asked for? Why invite more development if there isn’t some benefit that outweighs the cost?

    People are not going to move here or gather in a village because it has a yoga studio or an attorney’s office or antiques store. Has anyone bothered to travel to see West Redding stores located at the train station? Even with the daily commuters and post office right in nearby parking lots those stores and restaurants struggle.

    • iWash

      Could the fact that P&Z chair Maquat owns land abutting the proposed “quaint” village center have something to do with P&Z’s interest in this?

