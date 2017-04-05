Easton Courier

CT is 2017’s state with the 6th highest tax burden

By HAN Network on April 5, 2017

The personal-finance website WalletHub today released its 2017 Tax Burden by State report and Connecticut ranked as the state with the sixth highest tax burden.

In order to determine which states tax their residents most aggressively, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states based on the three components of state tax burden — property taxes, individual income taxes, and sales and excise taxes — as a share of total personal income.

Tax burden in Connecticut (1=Highest, 25=Avg.):

  • 6th – Overall Tax Burden (10.23%)
  • 8th – Property Tax Burden (4.16%)
  • 7th – Individual Income Tax Burden (3.24%)
  • 41st – Total Sales & Excise Tax Burden (2.83%)

For the full report, visit wallethub.com/edu/states-with-highest-lowest-tax-burden/20494/

