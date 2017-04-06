Students learn to walk in another’s shoes at Diversity Day

Breathing through a straw to experience what it’s like to have asthma was a learning moment for fourth grader Luke Sergi at Samuel Staples Elementary School.

“It was very hard — like it is for a person when they’re having an asthma attack,” Luke said.

Luke and all fourth grade students participated in this year’s Diversity Day on March 29, with students visiting six learning stations to become more familiar with differences in people, the challenges they face, and how everyone learns in their own way.

It’s a chance for youngsters to essentially walk in someone else’s shoes, according to event co-chairs Nicole Costantino and Gina Hicks, both parent volunteers.

“People do things differently,” said Hicks, explaining it’s important for students to understand and respect these differences.

“This program,” Costantino said, “shows them that differences aren’t something to be afraid of.”

The school gym was set up with learning stations focusing on Global (how people live in other countries), Gross Motor (using a wheelchair to navigate a lunch line and shoot baskets), Hearing (impairment challenges), Learning and the Brain (people’s different learning styles), Vision (Braille, maneuvering with a white cane), and Wellness (asthma, diabetes, food allergies).

Erik Schmid had never been in a wheelchair before. He also was intrigued by wearing sight-blocking goggles at the Vision station, using a cane to avoid walking into a chair. “Different goggles have different sight levels in them,” he said of the learning exercise.

Gretchen Brandt, who has been a sign language interpreter, began volunteering at Diversity Day when she had a child at Staples 11 years ago. She hasn’t missed one since.

She teaches youngsters about hearing impairment and American Sign Language. “They love trying to guess words, like the names of animals,” Brandt said. “They also try to spell out their own names.”

Through their participation, “they see that a visual language is a real language,” said Brandt, a family therapist who has several people who are hearing-impaired as clients.

At the Global station, students learned what an average school day is like in nine countries. They viewed and touched money from the countries, and were told other facts about the nations. This year’s countries were Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Ghana, India, Israel, Russia, and Vietnam.

Ava Costantino was using a wheelchair at the Gross Motor station to get around a lunch table, trying to pick up items as if in a cafeteria. “Going around the table, it was hard to steer,” she said.

She also found it challenging to play basketball, one of her favorite sports, while sitting in a wheelchair.

T-shirt designs

Ava, like all fourth graders, was wearing her Diversity Day T-shirt, a new idea for this year. The shirt’s front was designed by fourth graders Daphne Dieterich and Amelia Martinez.

The design features drawings of a rainbow, heart and other images. The T-shirt’s back has a printed check-off list for the six learning stations.

Amelia said she loves to draw, and Daphne said she enjoyed coming up with ideas for the design. Both said they were “excited” to see all the other fourth graders wearing the T-shirts they helped create.

Diversity Day is not a one-day activity or limited to just fourth graders.

All Staples students were able to share family, cultural or heritage traditions through displays they created that were hung on walls. A school-wide sing-along took place, and books about diversity were read in classrooms and followed by discussions.

Fourth grade teacher Darcy Scholz, teacher liaison to the Diversity Day Committee, said the event was started by a few mothers “to spread knowledge about how other kids learn differently.” This was the 11th year for Diversity Day.

“People may do things differently, but everyone is the same on the inside,” Scholz said.

About two dozen people, including parents and school staff, worked on organizing this year’s activities through the Diversity Day Committee. Several medical doctors who participate are parents of Staples students.

The school has 109 fourth graders. A handful of fifth grade students who missed last year’s Diversity Day visited the learning stations this year.