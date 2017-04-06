Some competition within its own ranks will only benefit the Joel Barlow High girls golf team as it prepares to start the 2017 season.

The Falcons have a couple of holes in their lineup to fill and the other starting spots are up for grabs as well. With their first match pushed back to April 17, they have plenty of time to fill them.

They could use the extra time in another respect. For the first two weeks of practice they had no time on the course, as neither Redding Country Club nor the Connecticut Golf Club have been open. They did get some time to practice at an indoor facility and at a driving range, however.

Barlow will have 12 girls on the team. That includes a number of returning players as well as a few newcomers.

“All are capable,” said sixth-year head coach Rodney Loesch. “We will see where the competitive spirit lies.”

In any case, the Falcons have the potential to improve on their performance from last season. Finishing at 5-8, they later took sixth out of eight teams at the South-West Conference tournament.

They graduated only two regular starters from last season: Alex Amente and Halle Portman. With what they have this season, they should be up to the task of filling these vacancies.

Barlow has four seniors, including captain Shannon Gilbert, a regular varsity scorer last season. They also have their No. 1 player back, captain Molly Healey. A junior, she is also a two-time All-SWC selection.

Classmate Elena Bosak, who also played in varsity matches, is also back. Madison Amente also started for Barlow last season.

New to the team is junior Jessica Huminski, who should also contend for a spot in the starting lineup. Loesch expects sophomores Riley Spurgeon and Sara Polcari to get playing time as well.

Behind this group are seniors Mairead Durkin, Maeve McLeod (both captains) and Adele Hancock, junior Teresa DiStefano and sophomore Athena Buchan.

The Falcons will pay particular attention to their short game. Once this improves, Loesch expects them to compete for an SWC championship.

“All the girls are athletic and have played golf,” he said. “We will concentrate on how to manage their games on the course this year versus teaching them how to swing a golf club.”