Easton Courier

Family supper to teach compassion at Jesse Lee Church

By Easton Courier on April 9, 2017 in Community, Events, Happenings, Lead News, News, Religion · 0 Comments

The sanctuary at Jesse Lee United Methodist Church, 25 Flat Rock Road.

The sanctuary at Jesse Lee United Methodist Church, 25 Flat Rock Road.

Jesse Lee United Methodist Church will hold a family supper service to teach compassion on Saturday, April 22, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the church at 25 Flat Rock Road.

The event, which is open to the entire community, will include a short service of hymns and scripture based around the theme of love and kindness to others, a spaghetti supper and hands-on service activities appropriate for all ages, preschool to adult.

The cost of admission is $12 for adults, $8 for seniors $8 and $5 for children.

Reservations are required and may be made by calling 203 372-8250 or visiting jesselee.org.

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Commentary: We Matter
About author
Easton Courier

Easton Courier


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress