Family supper to teach compassion at Jesse Lee Church

Jesse Lee United Methodist Church will hold a family supper service to teach compassion on Saturday, April 22, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the church at 25 Flat Rock Road.

The event, which is open to the entire community, will include a short service of hymns and scripture based around the theme of love and kindness to others, a spaghetti supper and hands-on service activities appropriate for all ages, preschool to adult.

The cost of admission is $12 for adults, $8 for seniors $8 and $5 for children.

Reservations are required and may be made by calling 203 372-8250 or visiting jesselee.org.