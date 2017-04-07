Events at the Easton Public Library

The Easton Public Library is located at 691 Morehouse Road. Hours are Monday, 10 to 5, Tuesday, 10 to 8, Wednesday, 10 to 8, Thursday, 10 to 6, Friday, 10 to 5, and Saturday, 10 to 3. Closed Sunday. Call 203-261-0134 or visit EastonLibrary.org for more information and to register. The following comes from the library:

Monday, April 10

10:30 a.m. — Pre-K Music Fun. Join us for a fun music program with guitar accompaniment. Registration is not required.

Tuesday, April 11

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

Wednesday, April 12

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

1:30-3:30 p.m. — Egg Day (All Ages). Drop in anytime between 1:30 and 3:30 to decorate Easter eggs. Bring your own eggs to dye or plastic ones to decorate. Then create your own basket to bring them home. Please note you must bring your own hardboiled, blown or plastic eggs. Registration is required.

Thursday, April 13

10:30 a.m. — Year of Wonders Historical Fiction Book Discussion Meeting. Join us for a discussion of The Summer Before the War by Helen Simonson.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

Friday, April 14

Closed for observance of Good Friday. You can renew materials and place items on hold through our online catalog at eastonlibrary.org. Looking for something to read now? Check out our digital library and enjoy an ebook, audiobook, magazine, downloadable videos, and music.