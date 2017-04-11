Lions Club marks 50 years of service to Easton

The Lions Club of Easton was chartered on April 19, 1967, through the efforts of our first president and charter member, Robert Monk. We will celebrate with a dinner at Roberto’s Restaurant in Monroe on Tuesday, April 25, at 7 p.m.

We had 31 original Charter Members in 1967, Robert Monk, and now have two active 50-year members: Steve Glaser and Irv Silverman, who will be presented with 50-year pins and certificates. The 31 original members are named on the 1967 Charter.

Over the past 50 years, the Easton Lions have contributed close to $400,000 to local and international causes. Groups supported in Easton include the Easton Senior Center, Easton Community Center, Easton Arts Council, Samuel Senior Park, Boy Scouts, Little League, Babe Ruth, Girls Softball, Police Explorers, Barlow Post-prom Party, Barlow scholarships, Easton Historical Society, and the Martha Carrie Shurman Fund for seniors in crisis.

Other local area causes supported include the Connecticut Food Bank, Caroline House, Fidelco Guide Dogs, Homes for the Brave, and Juvenile Diabetes. National and international groups supported include the Lions International Fund for Disaster Relief, Eye Research and Macular Degeneration Projects at Yale, and Camp Hemlock for children with disabilities.

The Easton Lions also sponsor the annual Halloween bonfire and costume event each October 31s, held on the Samuel Staples Elementary School soccer fields in conjunction with Trunk or Treat, with free apples, cider, and donuts, giving children a fun and safe alternative to trick-or-treating. We also participate in the annual Memorial Day Parade with a float provided by Silverman’s Farm.

To support these donations, the Lions now have one major fund-raiser, our annual Easton Lions Golf Tournament. From the early days of the club, the Easton Lions became well known for its Easton Lions Antiques Show, initially held on the Town Green at Center Road, now site of the Easton Volunteer Fire Department; then later moved to the Keller Middle School field.

The antiques show was a major event in town for many years, giving townspeople an excuse to gather, enjoy a spring or fall day, become reacquainted with neighbors, and shop for antiques. In 1985, the Lions successfully teamed with the Exchange Club to start the first Lions/Exchange golf tournament at the Connecticut Golf Club in Easton. In 2005, the popularity of the event caused the Lions to initiate the Easton Lions Golf Classic, initially at the Connecticut Golf Club, and now at Oronoque Country Club in Stratford.

This year’s golf classic will take place on Monday, Sept. 11, and includes lunch, open bar, dinner, silent auction, and prizes for longest drive, closest to pin, and closest to line, for men and women. We also offer a new car for a hole-in-one, sponsored by Key Hyundai in Milford, which was won in 2015 by golfer Mike Battista.

The Easton Lions Club meets twice a month for dinner on the second and fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Roberto’s Restaurant in Monroe. We often have interesting local speakers at our meetings. New members and guests are always welcome. Interested Easton residents should contact our membership chairman, Todd Bires, at 860-646-2716.

People interested in attending the dinner should contact our secretary, John Harris, at 203-374-9479.

Lions officers

President — Bob Petronelli

Past President — Rod Cohane

First Vice Pres and New Member Chairman —Todd Bires

Second Vice President — Mike Kivell

Third Vice President — Richard Weaver

Secretary — John Harris

Treasurer — Richard Lund

Donations Chairman and Director — Charles Lynch

