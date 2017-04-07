LETTER: Adding new students would bring no additional costs

To the Editor:

I would like to thank Mr. Wainright for his letter “Letter inaccurately stated that development is good for Easton” which was published on March 30 because it gives me the opportunity to correct an erroneous misconception that has been perpetuated for years here in Easton.

I take no position as to the development concerns, which are the basis of his letter, but I have done the math, and I would like to correct the misconception which is a fallacious argument used by people who are concerned that additional “development” (primarily more homes) would negatively impact the town budget.

That error is to relate the average cost of educating a child with the average taxes on a home. As anyone who has studied economics or business knows, it is not average cost or revenue but marginal cost or revenue that is the basis for good decision making.

This misconception began in the 1990’s when our schools were packed and at capacity and adding homes and students could have had very negative budget effects. Therefore, the average cost of education vs the average revenue from additional development was an appropriate consideration (although again a marginal analysis would have been better).

But currently our schools are way below capacity and adding new students would add virtually no additional costs. Unfortunately, many, including some town leaders, continue to make this outdated argument.

To go back to Mr Wainright’s position, consider how much it would cost to add one student today. Virtually nothing. It would actually bring the average cost down! But it would add $12,000, according to Mr Wainright’s figures. Given the underutilized capacity at all our schools we could add numerous students at little or no cost. So, adding new homes would bring in additional $12,000’s with little or no negative impact.

The economic theory is when marginal cost/revenue is below average cost/revenue, as it is here in Easton’s schools, average is irrelevant and marginal is the key consideration.

Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to clarify this.

Steve Carlson