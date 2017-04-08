OPINION: At their mercy

At a time when love, nurturing, comfort, and security should have been paramount, my father’s verbal abuse toward my mother shattered my trust and created a huge tear in the fabric of my childhood. To accept his behavior as normal, I had to learn that moms and dads were vastly different animals.

My dad, subject to his father’s abusiveness, consequently and unconsciously carried his torch of dysfunction, apparently ignorant of the emotional damage he was causing. Luckily, when I showed any sign of this negative male trait, my wife quickly nipped it in the bud.

“You sound just like your father” was all I needed to hear.

Much later in life, as Dad began to recognize his abusiveness, he became a gentler, more loving individual. Coming from such painful ignorance, he did the best he could, so I forgave him as I work to recognize and forgive all who struggle with their ignorance, including myself.

Then came kindergarten. I fought my mother so as not to go. Memories of standing in the corner with my “nose in the crack” and staying in during recess did little to improve my sense of security, self-esteem or identity.

As always, the teacher did the best she could, using what worked for her, but there I was once again, subject to the whim of yet another mistrusted, perhaps ill-suited, adult authority figure. Not fair, so I thought.

When it came time for my First Holy Communion, Sister Mary Antonio’s drilling of the catechism is forever locked on my childhood hard drive. “Who made God?” followed by “Who made man?” The class had to answer in forceful unison. Her style of cross-examination did nothing to help my understanding of God and did much to further confuse my innocent six-and-a-half-year-old mind.

I’ll never forget the dress rehearsal just prior to the big show when I dared to ask one of the patrolling nuns to allow me to use the bathroom. After denying my request, telling me that I should have gone when she asked if anyone needed to go, everyone sitting near my pew (pronounced peee-eeew) was soon checking his or her shoes.

Need I tell you how that played on my feelings toward nuns, church and myself? I suppose another kid might have pushed her aside, but I wasn’t trained that way. I was afraid.

Away from the establishments of home, school and church, Big Jimmy across the street spent years satisfying his messed-up ego by tormenting me whenever his dysfunction boiled into expression. One day, fed up with his antics (when Zorro was the top-rated TV show), I ran into my house, grabbed the biggest and sharpest kitchen knife I could find, and ran back out to the battleground (the middle of our street) with sword slashing. Had he not avoided my wild wielding I would have finished him off. He finally got the message.

Everywhere I turned, other than my mother’s (or grandmother’s) merciful arms, I was hit hard.

Whether father, nun, teacher, schoolmate, friend, boss, workmate, or president, we’ve all experienced bullying. It’s a product of ego and ignorance, two things that dominate the world psyche and continue to hold us down. Without recognizing that pure love pumps our hearts and breathes our bodies, the world will continue its ignorant rampage. Once aware that everyone is struggling on the bumpy road to consciousness, they become much easier to forgive and love.

