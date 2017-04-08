Second graders receive First Reconciliation at Notre Dame Church

The Sacrament of First Reconciliation was received April 1 by 23 second graders who are enrolled in the Religious Education program at Notre Dame of Easton Catholic Church.
The Rev. Michael P. Lyons, pastor of Notre Dame, was the celebrant.
