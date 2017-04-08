Easton Courier

Second graders receive First Reconciliation at Notre Dame Church

By Easton Courier on April 8, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News, People, Religion · 0 Comments

Notre Dame of Easton is a Roman Catholic church in Easton, Connecticut, part of the Diocese of Bridgeport.

The Sacrament of First Reconciliation was received April 1 by 23 second graders who are enrolled in the Religious Education program at Notre Dame of Easton Catholic Church.

The Rev. Michael P. Lyons, pastor of Notre Dame, was the celebrant.

