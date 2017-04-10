Easton Courier

Easton police log: White foam in Aspetuck River, bat removed from fence

By Easton Courier on April 10, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Following are highlights of Easton Police Department activity logs from April 3 to April 6.

 

Monday, April 3

12:13 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Written warning. Route 59.

4:06 — Noise. Sanitation truck too loud. No contact/gone on arrival. Sport Hill Road.

7:35 — Animal. Driver hit a deer. Deer ran off. No damage to car. Referred to animal control officer. Route 136.

10:08 — Assistance. Motor vehicle lock out. Referred to Easton Volunteer Fire Department. Soundview Drive.

10:26 — Disabled motor vehicle. Flat tire. Assisted. Route 59.

11:26 — Suspicious activity. Vacant house with activity. Construction workers. Assisted. Mills Lane.

11:29 — Animal. Roaming dog, returned to owner. Referred to animal control officer. North Park Avenue.

11:45 — Animal. Bat removed from fence in yard. Referred to animal control officer. Bibbins Road.

12:09 p.m. — Animal. Two roaming dogs. Unable to locate. Referred to animal control officer. Adams Road.

3:59 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Verbal warning. South Park Avenue.

4:54 — Animal. Roaming golden retriever. Unable to locate. Assisted. Black Rock Road.

5:10 — Suspicious motor vehicle. Nissan Titan reported to be swerving all over the road. Assisted. Black Rock Road.

9:02 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to keep right on curve hill or at intersection. Verbal warning. Route 59.

Tuesday, April 4

9:34 a.m. — Town property. Drainage issue. Referred to Easton Highway Department. Morehouse Road.

11:21 p.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding and curfew violation. Infraction. Route 58.

Wednesday, April 5

7:42 a.m. — Assistance. Concerned citizen reports of white foam in Aspetuck River. Foam is due to increased rainfall and flow of the river. Assisted. Redding Road.

1:10 p.m. — Animal. Barking dog complaint. Referred to animal control officer. Sport Hill Road.

1:38 — Animal. Animal control officer checking for roaming dogs. Referred to animal control officer. Elm Drive.

3:19 — Animal. Report of missing dog. Silver Lab. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

3:58 — Phone call. Scam call. Assisted. Morehouse Road.

Thursday, April 6

7:32 a.m. — Accident. One-car motor vehicle accident in front of Town Hall. Driver may have had a seizure. Investigation. Center Road.

11:18 — Utility. Tree on SNET Pole pulling down wires. Referred to Utility. Sport Hill Road.

1:21 p.m. — Suspicious motor vehicle. Report of erratic driver, Oldsmobile Alero [?]. No contact/gone on arrival.

3:26 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Written warning. Route 59.

4 — Motor vehicle stop. No passing zone. Infraction. Route 59.

4:10 — Animal. Bobcat sighting. Referred to animal control officer. Sanford Drive.

4:10 — Animal. Roaming neighbor’s dog complaint. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

5:48 — Utility. Report of power outage. Referred to Utility. Barrows Road.

6:17 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Written warning. Route 59.

8:10 — Accident. Failure to obey stop. Investigation. Route 59.

9:48 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to obey stop. Written warning. Sport Hill Road.

