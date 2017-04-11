LETTER: A person either supports abortion or not

To the Editor:

Ronald Reagan is credited with saying, “I have noticed that everyone who favors abortion has already been born.” I concur with the thought, the underlying philosophy and the terminology.

With an opportunity to defund Planned Parenthood, we should drop the terms pro-life and pro-choice. They are vague and obscure rather than clarify the issue. A person either supports women aborting their babies or not.

Some who don’t support abortion are willing to allow exceptions. In that national dialogue, it is a great disservice (mostly to the babies) when we wrap the deed in words that disguise what is actually happening.

The core abortion question is straightforward: Once sperm meets egg, is the result a human being or not? If not, then it’s easy. Do what you want. It’s an appendectomy, the removal of a troublesome tissue mass, nothing more.

But what if that tissue is a human being? What if there is a human soul in there? Now it’s not an appendectomy. Now, it’s a dead baby. There are many women out there who chose “choice” and years later, when the appendectomy morphs into the face of a human baby, find themselves living with tremendous guilt and regret.

We must do better. How about we stop treating sex as recreation and promote chastity, abstinence, and sex within the confines of marriage? What if we consider accepting the consequences of our own actions, getting married, and raising the baby?

If that’s impossible, how about we advocate for adoption? But alas, this is the 21st century and the modern world has a better plan. “Hookup” young, often, and with no strings attached. Be careful but, if you slip up, simply flush the system and move on.

But what if you have flushed a human baby? With a soul? Child of God? What then?

Sherry L. Harris

