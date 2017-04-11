Easton Volunteer Fire Company to mark Volunteer Firefighter Day

Easton Volunteer Fire Company along with 60 volunteer fire departments throughout the state will celebrate the start of National Volunteer Week, April 23-29, by holding open houses on Sunday, April 23.

The Easton Volunteer Fire Company will open the doors to its firehouse at 1 Center Road in Easton from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors to the fire house will be able to talk with volunteer firefighters about the work they do, explore fire apparatus and turnout gear, get a tour of the fire house, and fill out an application.

For more information, visit the fire company on Facebook at EastonVFD.

More than 80% of all fire personnel in Connecticut are volunteers, and the majority of fire departments throughout the state are experiencing a volunteer shortage. Local fire departments need volunteers of all skill levels and abilities, people willing and able to respond to emergencies whenever called upon.

Volunteer Firefighter Day is part of Everyday Hero CT, a program dedicated to increasing the number of volunteer firefighters throughout the state. A partnership of the Connecticut Fire Chiefs Association and the International Association of Fire Chiefs, the Everyday Hero CT campaign is a two-year Volunteer Workforce Solutions initiative designed to address the shortage of volunteer firefighters in Connecticut.

It is helping achieve a viable and sustainable volunteer firefighter workforce for fire departments throughout Connecticut. Everyday Hero CT is funded by a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant awarded to the fire chiefs association by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency to develop a model to enhance the recruitment and retention of volunteer firefighters.