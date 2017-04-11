Easton Courier

CT Audubon Society holds Girl Scout Badge Bonanza

April 11, 2017

Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street will hold a Girl Scout Badge Bonanza on Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to noon. Brownie and Junior Girl Scouts will have an opportunity to earn a new badge.

The Connecticut Audubon Society’s teacher/naturalists will lead exploratory hikes through Connecticut Audubon’s Larsen Sanctuary, all while satisfying badge requirements for the Brownie Bugs, Brownie Hiker, or Junior Animal Habitat badges.

Length of hikes and start times vary by badge. Dress for the weather and bring a water bottle and insect repellent.

Cost is $14/scout per badge. Space is limited; advance registration is required. Sign up via the Girl Scout website at gsofct.org (look for the Activities Calendar), or call The Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 203-259-6305, ext. 109.

For a complete list of all The Center at Fairfield’s upcoming spring programs and special events, visit ctaudubon.org/center-at-fairfield.

Entrance to the Larsen Sanctuary, Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield

