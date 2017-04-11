Easton Courier

Girls lacrosse: Weston 9, Joel Barlow 8

April 11, 2017

Unable to hold a five-goal lead, the Joel Barlow High girls lacrosse team lost 9-8 to host Weston on Tuesday, April 11.

The Falcons, led by Tess Siburn and Elena Petron, built a 7-2 lead at halftime.

Weston, however, chipped away at the deficit in the second half and put seven straight goals on the board. Leading the charge was Taylor Moore with four goals.

The Falcons finally responded with a goal by Sarah Witherbee in the final frame but they fell short of getting the equalizer.

Siburn led Barlow with three goals. She also had an assist. Petron scored two.

Julia Shapiro (two assists), Cat Goncalves and Sarah Witherbee each scored a goal for Barlow.

Megan Kowalski made 12 saves in goal for Barlow, now 1-3 overall.

