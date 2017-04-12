National Alliance on Mental Illness offers support group for parents

Frustrated by your child’s challenging behavior? Worried about how your child’s behavior affects the family, especially their siblings? Wonder how others manage in similar situations? Married, but feel alone in parenting your challenging child? You are not alone.

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Child and Adolescent Network (CAN) Support Group is for parents of children (under age 18) with behavioral, emotional and mental health issues. These groups are free, confidential, safe and led by trained and certified volunteer facilitators who themselves have had personal experiences raising children with these concerns. The Wilton based support group meets on the fourth Monday of every month and the next meeting is Monday, April 24, from 10-11:30 a.m., in the G & B Cultural Center, 49 New Street in Wilton.

For more information, contact Beth at 203-984-0123 or [email protected] or Vanessa, 203 970-4130 or [email protected]