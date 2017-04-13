Board of Finance factors in state cuts

The Easton Board of Finance and town departments have spent the past month doing some judicious planning. Their goal: meeting the doomsday scenario posed by the proposed statewide budget, which contains significant cuts in state aid and calls for new expenditures by the town.

At its monthly meeting on Tuesday, April 4, the board met with several town departments to fine-tune their budget proposals in anticipation of that coming bad news. The state is not expected to finalize its budget until June. Nonetheless, the townwide budget for 2017-18 factors in the impact of state budget cuts and spending requirements as they currently stand.

The board also identified some spending priorities — which could be restored if the overall hit from the state is less severe than is currently forecast.

“If that is the case, we have every intention of coming back to the town and asking for special appropriations [to restore funding],” Board of Finance Chairman Matt Gachi said.

Of note, the Easton board created a new line item in the yearly town budget, to allow for approximately $1.3 million in spending for teachers’ pensions. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy intends to transfer part of the expense for the statewide teachers’ pension fund to municipalities. Current plans call for cities and towns to bear one-third the cost.

“We need to put this in the budget,” said board member Andy Kachele. “Otherwise, it will have to become a special appropriation … and other than some retired teachers, that would not be very popular among Easton residents.”

Various budgetary changes

The following measures were approved among the other noteworthy changes to the budget.

The Easton Fire Department agreed to reduce its budgets for capital equipment by $4,000 and for education by $2,000. It also deleted a budget item called the Fire Chief’s Budget, which essentially defrays the cost of coffee and food items after fires and rescues.

The Parks and Recreation Department has a leftover balance of $60,000 in its activity fund. The Board of Finance approved a measure allowing Parks and Rec to spend $45,000 of those funds on necessary capital improvements, while applying the remaining $15,000 to the town’s general account.

The board restored funding for a third new police vehicle for 2017-18, which amounts to slightly more than $33,000. The Police Department last year submitted a capital plan to acquire five new vehicles over a three-year period: three new vehicles in the 2017-18 fiscal year, and two more in 2018-19. With an eye toward trimming its budget proposal, the police chief had reduced the purchase from three to two for 2017-18.

“This sticks to the plan we began last year,” noted Kachele. “It won’t necessarily be easier next year to fund this purchase.”

Return of the K-9s?

The restored complement of police vehicles also makes it more likely that the Police Department can move forward with its plan to implement its dog unit. The department expects to receive a $40,000 grant from the state for this program. With a sufficient number of vehicles, the department will be able to assign an older vehicle to the K-9 unit.

“We always have advocates for the schools, certain sports leagues, the senior center, and other programs in the town,” said Kachele. “In the past, the K-9 program enjoyed the same kind of advocacy, but as a universal benefit for the town.”

While a variety of state cuts for educational programs have been identified, less certain is the status of state grants for several high-profile infrastructure improvements. Two bridges on South Park Avenue are in the process of being rebuilt via state Local Capital Improvement Program (LOCIP) grants. One of the bridge projects requires Easton to pay the initial cost up front, with state reimbursement coming later.

Cushioning the impact

The board had a lengthy discussion regarding the use of the town’s unassigned-funds budget to help soften the impact of the additional costs being borne by the town. Using some of this money might also defray an increase in the town’s mill rate, which is expected to be necessary in light of both those additional outlays and the impact of lower real-estate valuations townwide.

The board works to keep the unassigned-funds budget at no lower than 8% of overall town spending, for an important reason: That percentage helps to determine the town’s bond rating. Having an excellent bond rating means the town pays a lower interest rate when it does need to borrow funds.

No final vote was taken. However, if the funds are needed, the board is expected to use at least $400,000 from the unassigned-funds budget.