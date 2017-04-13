Finding the balance between overall training and focusing on certain events has been a challenge for the 2017 Joel Barlow High boys track and field team in the pre-season.

With the weather being uncooperative when practice officially started last month, the Falcons were not able to work on certain field events (such as the jumps) for the first couple of weeks. Proper conditioning was their main focus.

“We have a strong team this year,” said sixth-year head coach Ryan Paola. “We want to make sure everyone is training.”

On the positive side, the Falcons have a good turnout, with 47 athletes. According to Paola, those numbers are fairly evenly distributed among all four grades.

Barlow will be a mix of newer athletes and proven ones who are back from last season’s group, which finished with a 6-6-1 overall record. It also took fifth at the South-West Conference championships and was 11th at the state Class MM meet.

Only a few key athletes graduated since then, including former captains Jack Koubeck, Connor Mignone and Jack Mulcahy. Koubeck was a big part of the relay events and Mignone was an All-SWC second team thrower. Mulcahy was a distance runner.

The Falcons also graduated sprinter Ray Gaines and distance runner Zach Boland.

But quite a few experienced point scorers are back, including seniors Milan Spisek, Mike Bortolot and Ben Ruffing. Spisek (All-SWC, All-State) is the defending league and Class MM champ in the pole vault. Bortolot (All-SWC honorable mention) runs the 1,600 meters, and Ruffing (All-SWC, All-State second team) is the defending league champ in the 800.

“We’ll get a lot of points from those three guys,” said Paola. “If we can supplement that with other guys we can do some damage.”

Barlow will need other athletes to score points, and it already has a few, including senior captain Max Triano, a distance runner. Classmate Jake Cavanaugh also will be in the distance events. New to the team is senior distance runner Rob Hooker.

From the junior class is captain Dan Molinaro, who can run anything from the 100 up to the 800, according to Paola. Classmate and captain Dan Brey will be in the throwing events.

Also back are juniors Luca Cerbin, Tom Hermantin, Keegan Kolf and Cole Straughn. Newcomer Auguste Smith can run the mid-distance and distance events. Ben Wunder is a thrower whom Paola expects to potentially qualify for the post-season in the discus and shot put.

Sophomores include Justin Saluzzi, Jeremy Saluzzi, Will Brey and Scott Candy. Freshmen

Buster Whaley and Sean McHale, who ran cross country in the fall, could contribute to the distance events.

Paola expects the team to be strong in the mid-distance and distance events. It will need more athletes for others, such as the pole vault and jumps. A few athletes have expressed interest, but as of last week the Falcons have not had much practice time in them.

“I’m trying to figure out balance,” said Paola. “Do I spend time getting conditioned or do I put them right away into a jumping event? I haven’t found that balance yet.”

Barlow opens the season on Wednesday when it visits Newtown and also takes on New Fairfield.