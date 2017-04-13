COMMENTARY: 2017 budget update

In any budget year, any one of these — a revaluation, a cap on the mill rate of cars, the shifting of teachers’ pension from the state to the towns, a loss of state grants, and two bridges in need of replacement — would make for a difficult budget process. This year we have all of these.
By far the most damaging to Easton is the potential shift of a portion of Teachers’ Retirement (a state program) onto the towns. This bill alone is $1.3 million. Our two primary educational grants are proposed to be cut as well.
This is the governor’s proposed budget. The legislature could pass his budget, something very similar, or something very different. No one knows at this point. The possible shift of teachers’ retirement is very unpopular, but the state faces a $1.7-billion deficit next year. The Appropriations Committee and the Finance Committee are due to produce their proposed budget at the end of April.
Our Board of Finance decided to be conservative and put forward a budget that assumes the governor’s budget will pass. The expenditure amount is $44,919,646. This will be presented at the April 24 Town Meeting and voted on at the May 2 referendum. (The town votes only on the expenditure.)
Easton has a healthy unassigned fund balance of $5.8 million. The Board of Finance agreed that they would set aside $1 million of this for bridge work and apply up to $700,000 to next year’s budget, in the worst-case scenario. This would leave our unassigned balance at approximately 9% of expenditures. This is a little lower than we’ve been targeting in recent years, but still OK.
Paul Lindoerfer of the Board of Finance prepared a schematic showing what the new mill rate would be. Easton’s current mill rate is 30.81. The revaluation resulted in a drop in the grand list of about 4.4%. Holding everything else the same, this increases the mill rate to 32.17. Town spending (including education) decreases under the Board of Finance budget by about 0.2%. This decreases the mill rate from 32.17 to 32.11. However, incorporating the drop in aid from the state and the bill for Teachers’ Retirement, the mill rate increases to 33.21.
This is an increase in the mill rate of 7.8%. Taking out the effect of the revaluation, the typical property tax bill would increase 3.2%. Were it not for the loss of state grants and Teachers’ Retirement there would be no tax increase.
All this assumes the governor’s budget becomes law. It may not. The legislative session is scheduled to end on June 7. The Board of Finance can delay setting the new mill rate until mid-June, still allowing the town to send out the July tax bills on time. If the legislature finishes on schedule, the Board of Finance will be able to set the mill rate based on what the state decides. If it is the governor’s budget that passes, the mill rate will be 33.21. If a state budget passes that is less adverse to Easton, the board will be able to set a lower mill rate, with a corresponding lower tax increase.
If all this seems confusing, it’s because it is. The Board of Finance will give a presentation at the April 24 Town Meeting, which I encourage you to attend. Also, please feel free to contact me with any questions or comments.
COMMENTARY: 2017 budget update
First Selectman’s Notes
By Adam Dunsby, First Selectman on April 13, 2017 in Commentary, Lead News, News, Opinion, Politics & Elections, Town Government · 0 Comments
