Early offense was backed up by some strong pitching when the Joel Barlow High baseball team faced Weston.

The Falcons, who took the lead for good in the first inning, also made good use of Matt McGannon’s performance on the mound. The senior did not allow a run through six innings as the Falcons won their home opener 6-2 on Saturday, April 8.

Barlow went to work early at the plate. A walk and an error put a couple of runners on base in the bottom of the first, but after a fly out and a fielder’s choice, Weston was poised to get out of the inning with no damage. But a Weston error allowed one run to score and Rory Lynch’s single brought in another. Lynch later scored and a walk to Chris Remmell forced in a fourth run.

It remained a 4-0 contest until the bottom of the fourth, when Tim Tamallanca’s two-out single brought in two more runs. The Trojans finally broke the shutout in their last turn at bat, courtesy of a pair of singles and an error, before the side was retired.

McGannon allowed only two hits with no runs, struck out 11 and walked two. Andrew Johnson pitched the seventh, giving up two runs on three hits.

Johnson was on the mound for the Falcons on Monday when they hosted Immaculate. However, he did not get the offensive support he needed in a 3-1 loss.

Johnson did not allow a run for the first five innings. The Falcons scored their lone run in the third when Kyle Andreoli walked and later came home on an RBI single by McGannon.

Immaculate finally responded in the top of the sixth with a lead-off double, a walk, two singles and an error. Down to their last turn, the Falcons had the tying runs aboard when Lynch reached base on an error and Owen Corazelli singled, but both were left stranded.

Johnson went six innings with three runs on five hits while striking out nine and walking two. Clark Gilmore pitched the last frame, retiring the side on three groundouts.

Barlow, now 1-2, visits Notre Dame today (Thursday) at 3:45 p.m., is at Westhill on Saturday at noon, goes to Bunnell on Monday at 4:15 and is home against Kolbe Cathedral on Wednesday at 4:15.