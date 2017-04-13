The Joel Barlow High varsity softball team has kicked off the season by taking two of three games against Woodland and SWC rival Pomperaug, while falling short in a season-opening contest at New Canaan.

Barlow opened the season at New Canaan on April 3 and was turned back by the Rams, who came from behind to knock off the Falcons 8-6.

Barlow jumped out to a 4-0 first inning lead highlighted as Sabrina Lalor led off the season with a walk, a double by Briana Marcelino and key singles from Taylor Macchia and Scotland Davis.

Freshman pitcher Claire McCann held New Canaan in check early. The Rams scratched out a run in the second, then turned to big bats in the third and fourth frames as sisters Rachel and Molly Keshin had key hits, followed by a Bridgette Cleary single to close the gap to 5-3.

New Canaan went to long ball in the fourth, highlighted by a Molly Keshin home run and a double from Molly Rochland to take a 6-5 lead.

Junior Caitlin Colangelo relieved McCann, giving up two runs and an 8-5 New Canaan lead. Marcelino hit a solo homer in the seventh, but it was not enough.

Marcelino was three for three, including a home run and a double to go along with two RBI. Taylor Macchia went two for three. McCann (0-1) took the loss.

Barlow rebounded in a big way on Saturday as it crushed Woodland Regional 29-0 in five innings in Beacon Falls.

Colangelo (1-0) went the distance in a four-hitter, striking out eight and surrendering only one walk. Barlow’s offensive onslaught included 24 hits, spaced from the top to the bottom of the lineup.

Macchia went five for six on the day, scoring three runs with six RBI. Kristen Acocella was three for five, scoring five times and driving in three runs, while Samantha Hilford was three for five with three runs to match three RBI.

McCann was four for six, scoring three times, and Sabrina Lalor was three for six with four runs scored. Fellow sophomore Scotland Davis went three for six and scored twice. Marcelino was two for three with two sacrifice flies and four RBI.

“We need to fine-tune what we’ve been doing and no need to make any changes at the moment,” said head coach Craig Sears. “But we need to stay humble and even-keeled, as my message to the girls is to never get too high or too low.”

On Monday, Barlow faced All-State pitcher Ashley Antonazzo in a key South-West Conference contest against 2016 runner-up Pomperaug. The bats remained hot, handing Antonazzo a 15-3 loss in perhaps the biggest loss of the senior’s outstanding career.

Barlow struck first as Acocella doubled and scored on a Marcelino single to jump out to a 1-0 lead.

Colangelo held the Panthers’ strong offense to two runs through three innings, as the Falcons broke the game open in the third, scoring on a combination of key hits and two Pomperaug errors to open up a 6-2 lead, and Barlow never looked back.

McCann relieved Colangelo in the fourth and pitched two strong innings to keep Pomperaug in check, but the Barlow bats were not finished.

The Falcons scored nine more times against the combination of Antonazzo and Haley Latta in relief in a game shortened to five innings due to the 12-run rule.

Barlow’s offensive machine was paced by Marcelino’s four hits, including a home run and triple with four RBI, and Acocella’s two hits with a double and three runs scored. Hilford and Davis were each two for four, splitting four RB, with Davis delivering a fifth-inning walk-off single to end the contest.

Colangelo (2-0) took the victory, with McCann earning the first save of her high school career, as Barlow finally has the one-two pitching tandem the program has lacked for a long time.

“Pitching is a great strength, and you are lucky if you have one good pitcher, but I have two,” said Sears. “They are great kids with different styles who are supporting each other early on, and I plan on continuing to mix it up and feel our way through the season.”

Barlow (2-1, 1-0 in the SWC) travels to New Milford today and hosts Brookfield on Monday in two key SWC matchups.