LETTER: Town center would not reflect Easton’s true character

To the Editor:

Once again, town planners are revisiting the prospect of creating a town center, this being ironic to me in that every elected official to hold office during the 24 years that I’ve been here has declared a steadfast commitment to preserving the town’s historic character, which of course would be immediately obliterated by the introduction of somebody’s facsimile version of a quaint New England village center, and the town having existed all these years without one.

Easton is the way it is essentially because, having decided that commercial development was inappropriate in the watershed, town officials limited it to that which then existed, back in the 1940’s. I am not aware of any factor that would indicate that this prohibition is any less wise or necessary today.

My opposition to creating a commercial center in town is based on a conviction that it is not entirely necessary, and that regardless of how well conceived it is, it will not be an improvement. It may not correlate exactly with regard to town planning, but there is an ethos among collectors and antiquarians that holds the virtue of authenticity above all else.

Most of us are familiar with stories like the Townsend-Goddard desk and bookcase worth $250,000 that would have fetched $1,500,000 had somebody not refinished it and changed the brasses, or the guy who thought the 1964 1/2 Mustang needed a beefed up rear end, a hood scoop and custom seats and regretted acting on that impulse forevermore.

It may be best for the town to proudly retain its unspoiled authenticity, especially considering our proximity to New York City.

Most importantly, anything that will so greatly and permanently alter the town I love should not be undertaken without first determining, with no uncertainty, that it is in fact, the majority will of the residents.

Dan Magner

Sanford Drive