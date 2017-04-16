Easton Courier

Christ Church Nursery School invites community to Pub Night

By Easton Courier on April 16, 2017 in Community, Events, Happenings, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Christ Church Easton. — Shannon Calvert photo

Christ Church Easton. — Shannon Calvert photo

Organizers are accepting donations for the third annual Pub Night fund-raiser to beneift Christ Church Nursery School. Local business owners who would like an item or service for the silent auction are urged to email the fundraising board at [email protected]

The school is a 501c(3) charity and donations are tax deductible.

Pub Night will take place on Saturday, April 22, in the school’s main room at 59 Church St. in Easton. Tickets cost $25 each and will be discounted when buying two or more.

Food and drinks will be provided in a pub-like atmosphere complete with live music, a bar, and a faux fireplace. The event is for adults only and is an opportunity to have a night out right in Easton.

Silent auction items that have already been donated include Jet Blue tickets, multiple vacation homes and Yankee tickets, and more are coming in every day.

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post EDITORIAL: An Easter message
About author
Easton Courier

Easton Courier


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress