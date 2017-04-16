Christ Church Nursery School invites community to Pub Night

Organizers are accepting donations for the third annual Pub Night fund-raiser to beneift Christ Church Nursery School. Local business owners who would like an item or service for the silent auction are urged to email the fundraising board at [email protected]

The school is a 501c(3) charity and donations are tax deductible.

Pub Night will take place on Saturday, April 22, in the school’s main room at 59 Church St. in Easton. Tickets cost $25 each and will be discounted when buying two or more.

Food and drinks will be provided in a pub-like atmosphere complete with live music, a bar, and a faux fireplace. The event is for adults only and is an opportunity to have a night out right in Easton.

Silent auction items that have already been donated include Jet Blue tickets, multiple vacation homes and Yankee tickets, and more are coming in every day.