Easton Courier

Town Meeting April 24

By Brad Durrell on April 15, 2017 in Events, Happenings, Lead News, News, Town Government · 0 Comments

Easton Town Hall, 225 Center Road, Easton CT 06612

Easton Town Hall, 225 Center Road,
Easton CT 06612

After setting a date of April 24 at 7 p.m. for the annual Town Meeting, the Board of Selectmen finalized the agenda and discussed what presentations might be made to the public during its meeting April 6.

Along with the proposed new town budget, five-year capital plan and grand list (all taxable property in Easton), the agenda will include a proposed $50,000 allocation to complete design work on two South Park Avenue bridges. The townwide referendum on the budget will take place May 2.

First Selectman Adam Dunsby said the town’s budget presentation this year will likely be longer because of the possibility of large state budget cuts. In addition to the Board of Finance, representatives of the Board of Education will be asked to make a brief presentation and be available for audience questions.

Selectman Robert Lessler said the Board of Finance presentation should go over the “nuance covered by revaluation and the uncertainty of state funding.”

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Obituary: Bruce A. McDougall Jr. Next Post Host families sought for Fresh Air Fund
About author
Brad Durrell

Brad Durrell


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress