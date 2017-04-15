Town Meeting April 24

After setting a date of April 24 at 7 p.m. for the annual Town Meeting, the Board of Selectmen finalized the agenda and discussed what presentations might be made to the public during its meeting April 6.

Along with the proposed new town budget, five-year capital plan and grand list (all taxable property in Easton), the agenda will include a proposed $50,000 allocation to complete design work on two South Park Avenue bridges. The townwide referendum on the budget will take place May 2.

First Selectman Adam Dunsby said the town’s budget presentation this year will likely be longer because of the possibility of large state budget cuts. In addition to the Board of Finance, representatives of the Board of Education will be asked to make a brief presentation and be available for audience questions.

Selectman Robert Lessler said the Board of Finance presentation should go over the “nuance covered by revaluation and the uncertainty of state funding.”