Bridgeport man charged with home invasion, threatening

A 34-year-old Bridgeport faces charges including home invasion and threatening after an incident in Easton.

Charles Grace of 206 Canfield Ave., Bridgeport, was arrested late Wednesday night, April 12, and charged with home invasion, threatening, disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal mischief. Bond was set at $50,000, and Grace was held overnight and arraigned Thursday morning.

Police responded to a call after Grace allegedly forced his way into the Easton residence. According to police, Grace displayed a knife that he had taken to the house with him, and began to verbally abuse his girlfriend. He then damaged items in the house before he left, prior to the arrival of police.

The victim said she was at her parent’s residence because Grace allegedly was verbally abusive and struck her with an unknown object Tuesday night, April 11, when she was attempting to leave their home, where they reside together in Bridgeport.

Grace was taken into custody at his residence by Bridgeport Police, and transported to the Easton Police Department.