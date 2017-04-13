Easton Courier

Boys lacrosse: Joel Barlow 13, Brookfield 5

By Rocco Valluzzo on April 13, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Paced early by a strong attack, the Joel Barlow High boys lacrosse team took an early lead in a 13-5 win over host Brookfield on Thursday, April 13.

The Falcons, who led 4-0 after one quarter, stretched their lead to 7-0 before Brookfield could get on the board with two goals in the final two minutes of the first half.

Brookfield came to within four goals of the Falcons with a goal midway through the third quarter before the visitors scored four straight to remain out of reach.

Tyler Starrett led Barlow with five goals. Andrew Powell was net with three.

Max Sokolich netted two while Tom Rossini and Jack Goldburg (pictured) each tallied one. The latter also had three assists.

Harrison Manesis led Brookfield with two goals.

Alec Wilson was in goal for the Falcons, making six saves.

