Easton Courier

Softball: Joel Barlow 8, New Milford 6

By Rocco Valluzzo on April 14, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

In a seesaw battled, the Joel Barlow High softball team rallied to beat New Milford 8-6 in eight innings on Thursday, April 13.

Barlow scored a run in each of the first three innings only to have the Green Wave tie things in the bottom of the third. It then added another in the fourth, only to have the Falcon go up 5-4 in the fourth.

New Milford scored its last two in the bottom of the fourth before the Falcons quickly tied it in the fifth. Two more in the eighth were good for the win.

Kristen Acocella went four for four, including a home run and a double.  She also drove in four runs and scored two.

Caitlin Colangelo had two hits and scored two runs. Samantha Hilford hit a home run for an RBI and a run scored.
Colangelo also pitched a complete game, allowing six runs (five earned), on 13 hits, 11 strikeouts and three walks.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Boys lacrosse: Joel Barlow 13, Brookfield 5 Next Post Boys golf: Barlow opens with win
About author
Rocco Valluzzo

Rocco Valluzzo


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress