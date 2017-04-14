Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street will hold guided Morning Bird Walks with Milan Bull, CT Audubon Society’s senior director of Science and Conservation Thursdays, April 20-May 18, from 7-8 a.m.

This free walk and talk in the CAS Larsen Sanctuary is an opportunity to learn about the wide variety of birds along the trails and near the water features, as well as those found at the Center’s feeders.

The Larsen Sanctuary contains a mix of habitats that attract diverse wildlife — particularly birds. The trails are home to red-shouldered hawks, pileated woodpeckers, wood ducks and many other species. More than 180 species of birds visit the sanctuary throughout the year, including many that stop by during their long migrations.

Milan Bull is a longtime expedition leader to destinations throughout the Americas, Australia, Antarctica and Africa. Founding director and past president of the Connecticut Ornithological Association, he has published numerous articles and speaks statewide on topics relating to ornithology and the environment.

The hour-long weekly Thursday morning walks are free and all levels of birders are welcome. Prepare ahead by downloading the “Checklist of Birds for the Larsen Sanctuary” from the Center at Fairfield’s website: ctaudubon.org/center-at-fairfield.

Dress for the weather; wear comfortable walking shoes and don’t forget binoculars. After the walk stop in the Nature Store for coffee. Walks will be canceled in the event of rain.

Register in advance at 203-259-6305, ext. 109.

For a complete list of spring programs and special events, visit Connecticut Audubon Society’s website at ctaudubon.org.