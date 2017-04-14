Easton Parks and Recreation Department posts activities

Easton Parks and Recreation, 652 Morehouse Road; 203-268-7200; online registration at eastonrec.com. Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 to 4 p.m. Find spring and summer programs on the website at eastonrec.com. The following comes from the Easton Parks and Recreation Department:

Register early



Most programs have limited enrollments. Besides not getting into the program, nothing cancels programs more than waiting until the last minute to register as classes may have been cancelled due to low enrollment. It is best recommended that you register at least two weeks prior to the start of a program.

Annual Fishing Derby

Easton children ages 15 and under are welcome to attend the annual fishing derby on Sunday, April 30, at

Easton Aspetuck Park. Fishing begins at 9:30 a.m. and continues to noon. Prizes will be awarded in several different categories at 11:30 a.m. Bring your own fishing pole; live bait will be provided. Come early and save your spot. This is a free event, open to Easton residents only. No registration required.

Playground news

The Easton Parks and Recreation Department is looking forward to the grand opening of the new playground on Sport Hill Road. Date and time will be provided soon.

Easton Arts Center

All classes are held at the Easton Parks and Recreation office, 652 Morehouse Road. Register at eastonrec.com. Sign up for late spring classes online.

Bus # 8 after school from Samuel Staples Elementary School and Bus # 9 after school from Helen Keller Middle School will bring children to the Easton Arts Center.

Paint & Sip (ages 21-plus). Tuesday, April 25, from 7 to 9 p.m. In each workshop participants will paint a different artist’s or period’s style of painting while discussing basic drawing principles. We will review elements of composition and color theory while creating an exciting painting. Every level welcome. Instructor is Susan Allabashi, an Easton resident.

Come explore the sweet subject matter of American artist Wayne Thiebaud. We’ll review colorful examples of his familiar pastry and candy paintings and create a delectable masterpiece of our own.

All supplies and material provided including assorted canvas size boards and easels. Feel free to bring your own brush sets if you choose.

Must register 48 hours prior to workshop. Space is limited to 10 students. BYOB — wine fridge and glasses provided.

Children’s Art Exhibition and Silent Auction will be held on Friday, April 28, at the Easton Arts Center, 652 Morehouse Road from 7 to 9 p.m. All ages welcome. Hors d’oeuvres, desserts and refreshments will be served. Proceeds benefit the Easton Arts Center Sponsorship Fund for local families.