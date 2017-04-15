LETTER: Running up a white flag

To the Editor:

Bulletin! Bulletin! The “Quaint Village Center” is now gathering “steam,” according to the Courier headline — “steam” being a close relative of hot air.

What is going on here?

First we have Maquat and the P&Z, abjectly caving to the possibility of some black-robed judicial tyrant decreeing the end — yes, the end — of residential zoning in Easton. Let’s cave in and punch ourselves in the face, because some jerk judge may hit us even harder. Churchill could have used the same rationale to surrender to the Germans — to get a “better deal.”

An alternative approach would have been to tell the judicial tyrant where, under his judicial robes, he could stick his decrees; bring in the lawyers, go to the mattresses; appeal, delay, resist, and save Easton. Raise taxes to pay for the “Blitz.” I’ll kick in. How about you?

Now over to the “steam” generated for a “Town Center Overlay.” This is the right cross, after the left hook, that will end the town of Easton, the country enclave we have lived in for a good part of our lives, and love. This is — however they misrepresent it — a nascent strip mall; destroying commercial zoning that has preserved the quaintness and uniqueness of this wonderful place.

The question is, as Steve McQueen asks in confused agony, at the end of The Sand Pebbles, “What the hell happened?”

I’ve lauded and admired P&Z and Maquat for years, for being the steadfast guardians of this wonderful place.

Now they are caving, like the proverbial $2 suitcase; and running up the white flag? Why?

I think Adam Dunsby, and the Republicans who represent this town, need to step in. Hwang also.

And I would like to know exactly who owns, or has interest in, the land around this “Quaint Village Center” area.

Bill Lane

Easton