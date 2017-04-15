LETTER: What businesses could survive in Easton?

Dear Easton:

Would I love to have a farm-to-table restaurant to ride my bike to or a wine shop to pop in and grab that bottle of wine as we head to a friend’s house? Of course! I would be happy to pull into a local dry cleaner rather than battle the traffic on Black Rock Turnpike every other week. But let’s break this down from romanticism to basic economics. Businesses need to make money to exist — correct? They need a certain percentage of citizens to support their efforts at the price point that makes them money to keep their doors open. I believe everyone can agree on this fundamental element of business.

So while we explore this option of creating a commercial downtown in Easton let’s use our Business 101 knowledge to identify what businesses could exist in this small, quaint New England town. That farm-to-table restaurant would need to have at minimum a $15 burger with a $15 glass of wine. While that is not a problem for some in Easton, it is for others, and the restaurant would need a constant (that means weekly) support of 30% of us eating there.

Let’s consider putting a small grocery in like Peter’s Market in Weston. In order for this grocery to stay in business, you would need to shop there, not just pick up the emergency milk or bread. (Keep in mind, EVS has those emergency items as does the local farm stores at Sherwood and Sport Hill Farm). Currently, EVS has the “essentials” but does not stock much in the way of groceries. Why? Because we, as a town, do not purchase the items they are selling and the main reason the manager hears — it is too expensive.

Let’s talk about the festive items for the kids and adults in the area: Ice cream seems to be one of the biggest themes I hear at the P&Z meetings. Did you know from any point in Easton you are a maximum of 10 miles from an ice cream shop, but many have struggled or closed? Dr. Mike’s in Stepney is a classic example. I ask you to consider how an ice cream shop could survive 12 months in Easton — I think we know the answer: It doesn’t.

For those of us who partake, are you committed to paying an average of $5-plus more for your adult beverages? We are bordered by small mom and pop alcohol shops in any which way that you drive and many drive past those and head to Total Wine or the like. To keep this store in business, it means no more Total Wine, BJ’s or your favorite shop. We would have to commit to supporting the local shop in order for it to keep its doors open. And statistics show we as a society are doing less of this and more shopping for the best deal. Statistically we are more likely to have things delivered to us rather than patronizing brick and mortar establishments, yet a quaint New England village is being discussed.

My recommendation for Easton residents who want a downtown is to identify the businesses that would occupy those spaces and commit to a 10-year contract. For those that are remotely questioning this concept, simply imagine vacant storefronts or at best a pizza place and dry cleaner with their neon signs blaring. How would that impact our property values? Vape stores and tattoo parlors would offer an interesting paradox in a quaint village shop. While we might initially see bookshops, antiques and wine and cheese purveyors, those would soon fail as their revenue and profit margins would not be sustainable and we would quickly become a Monroe, not a Weston. Through my career I work with many of the successful mom and pop shops mentioned above, and when asked about moving to Easton the answer across the board is, “We would never make it there.”

Growth is a part of a community and I believe strongly in growth but I believe in doing it with purpose not on a whim. Our community could celebrate its strongest attributes (nature, open space, farming, good schools, and safety) and use this to shape the growth we see here in Easton. We could capitalize on our farm stores and country stores, allow local beers and wines to be sold in them, use marketing dollars to promote Easton in targeted areas (a concept Weston has taken upon learning it was recommended here in Easton), become the Christmas Tree Capital of Connecticut, and the list could go on. At some point, it might very well be the time to build a quaint downtown but in the current economy this discussion seems hasty and not thoroughly thought out.

Thank you to the P&Z for their endless work and spending so many nights away from their families. Whether you agree with their direction and choices, they show up and donate their time to this community, which is worth our gratitude.

Lori Cochran-Dougall

Easton